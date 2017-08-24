3 state swimming areas remain closed

Three state swimming areas were off limits to beachgoers as of late Thursday morning.

The water at Indian Well State Park in Shelton, Kettletown State Park in Southbury and Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middlefield is off limits to swimmers.

Toxic blue green algae remains a problem at Indian Well and Kettletown. They'll remain closed until the algae subsides.

Bacteria levels were the concern at Wadsworth Falls.

That area will be retested on Aug. 30 with results expected the next day.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.