6 state swimming areas closed due to 'poor water quality testing'

Six state swimming areas are off limits to beachgoers after tests came back showing the water was "poor quality."

The water at Indian Well State Park in Shelton, Kettletown State Park in Southbury and Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middlefield is off limits to swimmers, according to Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection.

DEEP officials said "poor water quality testing" has also closed the swimming areas at Hammonasset, East Beach at Rocky Neck, and Silver Sands State Parks.

The reason for these closures is "due to test results showing high bacteria counts," DEEP officials said.

The waters will be retested on Friday, with results before noon on Saturday.

"Retesting at shoreline parks is typically not done until Monday, but given that three shoreline parks are closed, DEEP will retest tomorrow – Friday," DEEP officials said in a statement on Thursday.

Toxic blue green algae remains a problem at Indian Well and Kettletown. They'll remain closed until the algae subsides. The Toxic blue green algae can cause swimmers and their pets to be sick if they're exposed to the toxins.

"I haven't been here since I was a kid. We planned this for a few days and we came down here and they told us the water was contaminated," Roberto Martinez, of Bridgeport, said. "We're bummed, we really wanted to go swimming and we can't now, but we're having fun on the beach either way."

Elevated bacteria levels were the concern at Wadsworth Falls. That area will be retested on Aug. 30 with results expected the next day.

