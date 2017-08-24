PD: 1 man is dead after shooting in Bridgeport

Police are investigating a homicide in Bridgeport on Thursday morning.

The shooting took place in an area of 6th Street and Stratford Avenue around 11 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a man in his 30s with a gunshot to the head.

Sixth Street is closed for the police investigation.

The incident remains under investigation by the Bridgeport Police Department. There was no word on suspects.

