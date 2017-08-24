Police identify man killed after shooting in Bridgeport

A city man died after police said he was shot while working on his motor vehicle outside his Bridgeport home on Thursday morning.

Police said 34-year-old Cadell Moore was doing repairs near his home on Sixth Street around 11 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located Moore with a gunshot to the head.

Moore was rushed to Bridgeport Hospital where police said he died from injuries suffered in the shooting.

Police said, "it does not appear that Moore was the intended target."

The incident remains under investigation by the Bridgeport Police Department Detective Bureau. There was no word on suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 203-576-TIPS or 203-576-8477.

Sixth Street was closed for the police investigation.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.