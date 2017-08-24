New Haven firefighters battle scrapyard fire

Firefighters knocked down a fire at a scrapyard in New Haven. (WFSB)

Firefighters knocked down a fire at a scrap yard in New Haven on Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported at 358 Chapel St. around 2:30 p.m. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in 20 to 30 minutes.

Authorities said there were difficulties fighting the fire at the scrapyard. The fire was deep within piles of scrap and there was lots of metal. They needed to bring in an apparatus, authorities added.

There were no reported injuries. Everyone working in the area was able to evacuate, authorities said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

