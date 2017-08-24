ESPN Radio host out of Wyoming jail, court date set

ESPN Radio host Ryen Russillo has been released from jail after being arrested on a criminal trespass charge in a Wyoming resort town.

Officials say the 42-year-old host of "The Ryen Russillo Show" was released from the Teton County Jail in Jackson about 7 p.m. Wednesday after posting $250 bail.

The Jackson Municipal Court has scheduled his case for Sept. 13. A court official says no attorney for Russillo has been listed.

Russillo of West Hartford, Connecticut, was charged with misdemeanor criminal trespassing after police were called around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday to a condo for a report of a "highly intoxicated male" who refused to leave.

Police found the man in a bedroom but there was no evidence of forced entry.

ESPN has declined to comment other than to say the network is looking into the matter.

