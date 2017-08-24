CCSU police prepare for "move in" weekend

It’s back to school soon, and college campuses will be filling up with students once again.

Central Connecticut State University has 26 acres with about 12,000 students enrolled this year. There are 2,500 who will be moving in this weekend.

“Well we’re expecting a new freshman class coming in or new first year student class, and really what it comes down to is them being prepared. Mom and dad are sitting there shaking in their boots. Their kids are going off to college and it’s our job collaboratively, not just the police department, but also the university to get them acquainted to their new home,” said CCSU police Sgt. Jerry Erwin.

Students will start moving into CCSU in New Britain on Sunday and Monday.

“Our big thing is finding that student who has their eyes wide open and saying ‘what am I doing’ and ‘where am I going’ and really you’re out there to guide them in the right direction,” said Erwin, who has been with CCSU police for 18 years.

The 12,000 students are a lot to cover, so Erwin said it’s important to make sure new students know where they live, where to park, organize, and how to find help if needed.

He said it’s also important for parents to explain the risks of drinking and partying.

“Young people are leaving the house, there’s no more leash. Mom and dad aren’t there to tell them what to do or when to do it so yeah, they venture out,” Erwin said.

CCSU police and the city of New Britain hold town meetings to help identify where any problems are off campus.

“After the first couple of weeks they are going to start to realize that they’re here for an education and they’re going to realize that at the end of their four years that they have the bill,” Erwin said.

The CCSU Police Department has 23 staff, has updated their surveillance significantly over the years, and a new “Live Safe” app will be made available for students starting this semester to help get in touch with police.

“They can report crimes directly to the police department, text them, take pictures, videos of what’s going on and we’ll get that information as soon as that button is sent,” Erwin said.

In addition to helping students move in this weekend, the CCSU police department has also gone through their critical incident and active shooter training.

