New restaurant/nightclub to open in New Haven

The Elm City is known to many as a foodie destination and now New Haven has a new place where people can eat and play.

Vanity, which is a restaurant and nightclub on Temple Street, will have its grand opening on Friday night.

The well-known location has previously housed popular New Haven nightspots including the Playwright and the Russian Lady.

But, after renovating and remodeling the place, those behind it said they're hoping to bring a different element to New Haven's nightlife.

Vanity will offer lunch and dinner, a dueling piano bar, a vodka lounge, and a dance club.

"What we're trying to do is bring back dinner and a show,” Frank Scotto of Vanity said. “Come here have an elegant dinner, bring your girlfriend, your wife, your family, and then entertainment is right back there, music, dancing, make it a one stop."

Vanity had a soft opening this week and will be open for business on Thursday night as well.

