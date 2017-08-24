Car fire closes I-95 north in Old Saybrook

A car fire has closed part of I-95 north in Old Saybrook, causing heavy delays in the area.

The highway is closed between exits 69 and 70, according to the Department of Transportation.

The car fire was reported a little after 4 p.m. on Thursday.

No injuries were reported.

Follow traffic updates here.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.