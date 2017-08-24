Channel 3 to partner on the Eastern Connecticut Heart Walk

Channel 3 will be partnering with the American Heart Association for their annual Eastern Connecticut Heart Walk on Sunday, September 24.

The walk will take place at the Mohegan Reservation in Uncasville at 10 a.m. on Sunday, September 24.

Registration will begin at 9 a.m. Before the walk, participants can take part in complimentary health screenings. There will also be music, entertainment, and a kid’s zone.

More than 1,500 people are expected to support and participate in the walk. Funds raised from this event will benefit cardiovascular research and education.

Registration for the Eastern Connecticut Heart Walk is free. For more information or to register for this event, click here.

