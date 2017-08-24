Funding for Hartford's teen pregnancy prevention program pulled

Leaders spoke about the funding that is being pulled from Hartford's teen pregnancy prevention program (WFSB)

The city of Hartford says they were told the Trump administration is pulling the plug on a program to prevent teen pregnancies.

Leaders say this would have a devastating impact, as the city has been getting $1 million per year to prevent teen pregnancies.

City leaders and teens say it’s made a difference, helping teens make better choices.

"It helps a lot of kids, a lot of kids feel more empowered, not to do the wrong things, and engage in the wrong activity without the wrong guidance,” said Rosheika McDonald, of Hartford Teen Pregnancy Initiative.

She said she is upset to hear about cuts to a program that's meant to help prevent teenage pregnancies.

Hartford leaders have joined with congressional leaders to speak out, hoping to stop these cuts.

"They have been putting up a fight down in Washington against a decision by the Trump administration to eliminate funding for a teen pregnancy prevention initiative that has been one of the most successful effective policy initiatives you can find,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

"Let’s be blunt about it… this program helps young women who live in our cities, helps young women who need more opportunity,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal.

Carmen Chaparro works for Hartford’s Human Services and helps run the program. She says 1,400 teens benefit from education and services.

"We wouldn't have the staff here to be able to incorporate those programs into the community so students would really be missing out on valuable information,” Chaparro said.

Hartford has been getting federal funding for three years. The last two of the five-year program has been cut.

Hartford leaders said education has made a difference and because of education, teen pregnancy rates have dropped significantly as well as congressional leaders said they will appeal this decision.

