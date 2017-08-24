Cooler than normal and dry for the weekend!

10 PM UPDATE...

What a gorgeous day! A cool start, but mild finish as afternoon highs topped out between 75-80 degrees. The exception was in the Litchfield Hills, where the mercury only reached the low and mid-70s. We have a great night for radiational cooling too. As the sun has set, and we've lost the daytime heating, we've already dropped into the 50's and 60's. It will be brisk and cool when you wake up tomorrow morning.

THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…

We had a stellar evening yesterday and another is on tap for across the state. Temperatures will fall through the 70s and into the 60s – quite comfortable by late August standards! Sunset this evening is at 7:35.

Overnight, a weak trough of low pressure will drop across the region from the northwest. As this happens, we’ll likely see some clouds spread across Connecticut. Temperatures by daybreak will bottom out in the mid-50s for most.

THE END OF THE WEEK AND THE WEEKEND…

An area of high pressure over the Great Lakes Region will continue to dominate, moving right over New England through the weekend. This means we’ll get to enjoy tranquil, storm-free conditions, as well as a lot of sunshine with cool mornings and pleasant/mild afternoons.

Tomorrow, again, will feature a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will likely be a degree or two cooler than today, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday and Sunday will be even a little cooler. Daytime highs will be in the mid-70s, temperatures more in line with early to mid-September! Morning temperatures will be within a couple degrees of 50 – that’s the average low temp for the first day of autumn! We expect a mostly sunny sky for BOTH days, great for any sort of outdoor activities… from grilling, to getting in some beach time, or perhaps a long run as you prep for the Hartford full or half marathon coming up in October!

NEXT WEEK…

The gorgeous weather will carry over into at least the first half of next week, as high pressure continues to dominate. Morning lows will be in the low to mid-50s while daytime highs will likely stay in the mid to upper 70s through Wednesday; furthermore, humidity levels will remain low.

There is little or no rain in the forecast for quite some time. As of now, the next chance for showers may not come until a week from now!

HURRICANE HARVEY…

After reemerging over the Southern Gulf of Mexico, Harvey has strengthened. As of 5pm Eastern, the storm is a Category 1 hurricane with sustained wind of 85 mph. While it is moving to the north-northwest at 10 mph, the forward speed will decrease and Harvey is forecast to make landfall along the Texas Gulf Coast tomorrow night as at least a Category 3 hurricane --- that’s considered ‘major’ as the wind could be over 110 mph! However, the bigger issue will be rain and storm surge associated with Harvey as our models are indicating 10 to upwards of 30” of rain could fall, leading to devastating flooding due to the slow-moving nature of the system. Could the eventual remnant moisture from Harvey make it to Southern New England? Tough to say at this point… most models keep this from happening; regardless, it would be DAYS away – we’ll of course keep you updated.

Meanwhile, another tropical system will likely develop near the Carolina Coast over the coming days. However, all of our guidance models have this storm passing out to sea far to the south of New England next week.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

