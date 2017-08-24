PD: Middletown man operated repair garage without license

A Middletown man is facing charges after being accused of running a repair garage without a license.

Following a three-month investigation, police arrested 43-year-old Joseph Walden III, of Walden Enterprises LLC, on Wednesday.

The garage is located on Walnut Street.

He was charged with operating an unlicensed garage, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

He was released on a $250,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Sept. 6.

Police said he is a known member of the Ruthless for Life Motorcycle Club and holds a position as regional president for the club.

