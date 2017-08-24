CT could feel effects of hurricane at gas pump

The effects of Hurricane Harvey could be felt here in Connecticut at the gas pumps.

It's probably not a bad idea to fill the tank soon because analysts say prices could jump $0.05 to $0.15 a gallon by Friday.

The reason is Hurricane Harvey forced the shutdown of oil rigs in the Gulf as the storm approaches.

The forecast has Hurricane Harvey making landfall by early Saturday morning, but oil rigs and platforms are already shut down as a precaution.

“About half of our refining capacity is on the Gulf coast,” said David Canuel, of Wethersfield.

“Think that's part of life, right? Gas prices go up and down,” said Kimberly Markey, of Berlin. “Unfortunately, if that's due to a hurricane, I really hope everyone is okay who is in the path of the hurricane. If we have to deal with a little bit of prices going up, totally understandable.”

Evacuations orders are also in place along the Texas coast, putting a rise in gas prices in perspective.

The strength of the storm and the amount of damage from Harvey will determine how long gas production stays off line.

Analysts say the prices could drop back down in about a week under the best-case scenario.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.