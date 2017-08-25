Firefighters battle fire at Vernon pet store

Vernon firefighters are on scene of a fire in a pet store (WFSB).

Fire fighters are battling a fire at pet store in Vernon early Friday morning.

According to emergency officials, crews were called to the Vernon Commons at 520 Hartford Turnpike shortly before 3 a.m. Friday.

Fire fighters found a fire in the Wet Pets store - a salt and freshwater aquarium store.

The fire was confined to the store, and no injuries were reported.

