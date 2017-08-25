Several swimming areas closed on what's expected to be a great weekend

Silver Sands State Park is among those with an off limits swimming area, according to DEEP. (WFSB)

Meteorologist Scot Haney may have said that it's going to be a beautiful weekend; however, swimmers may not be able to enjoy it at several state beaches.

Bacteria and algae are to blame, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Six locations are impacted.

Elevated bacteria levels were found in the water at Silver Sands State Park in Milford, Hammonassett State Park in Madison and East Beach at Rocky Neck State Park in Niantic.

That water at those parks will be tested again on Friday, according to DEEP.

Inland, bacteria was a concern at Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middlefield. The water there will be retested next week.

Toxic blue green algae closed the swimming areas at Indian Well State Park in Shelton and Kettletown State Park in Southbury. Those two parks will remain closed until the algae dissipates.

Poor water quality reports and updates have been posted to the state parks' websites.

DEEP said that while the water may be off limits, other areas of the parks are open for business.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.