Connecticut, Rhode Island Red Cross mobilize ahead of Harvey

Residents fill sandbags in Texas as they prepare for Harvey. (AP)

American Red Cross responders from Connecticut and Rhode Island have deployed as Hurricane Harvey bears down on Texas and Louisiana.

The organization said it deployed five responders in advance of the storm.

As of Friday morning, Harvey strengthened to a category 2 hurricane.

It said it anticipates a large-scale deployment effort after it hits.

The Red Cross said it mobilizing other workers to support their effort and has more than 17 shelters ready to open if needed.

Trailers full of relief supplies, including cots, blankets and comfort and cleaning supplies, have been positioned near the areas expected to see the brunt of the storm.

More than 30 Red Cross emergency response vehicles have been activated with about 20 more on alert.

The organization said it is also working with government officials and community partners in both states to coordinate the response.

Anyone looking to donate to the potential relief effort can do so at redcross.org.

Donors can also call 1-800-RED-CROSS or text the word "REDCROSS" to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

