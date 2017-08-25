Convicted sex offender accused of drugging, having sex with 15-year-old

Miguel Feliciano is accused of giving a 15-year-old girl drugs, waiting until she was under the influence and then having sex with her. (Shelton police)

A convicted sex offender in Shelton faces new charges after police said he drugged and had sex with a 15-year-old girl.

Miguel Feliciano, 27, of Shelton, was arrested on Thursday.

Police said the arrest stemmed from a complaint they have been investigating since May.

They said Feliciano gave drugs to the girl at a friend's house.

According to the complaint, there were several times over a weekend when Feliciano would wait until the girl was under the influence then have sex with her.

Over the course of the investigation, police said they discovered that Feliciano was a registered sex offender.

He was charged with second-degree sexual assault, risk of injury to a minor and risk of injury to a minor involving intimate parts.

Feliciano was held on a $150,000 bond and scheduled to be arraigned in Derby Superior Court.

