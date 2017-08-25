Construction could slow move-in weekend at UConn's Storrs campus

Tears might be shed on Friday by parents of first year students at the University of Connecticut Storrs campus.

Freshmen started moving in at 7 a.m.

Upperclassmen and transfer students will filter in throughout the weekend.

Those moving in may find it more challenging due to construction on the Storrs campus, according to the university.

The campus entrance on Route 195 is closed and there is one-way traffic on part of the road there.

University officials reminded drivers not to use GPS to navigate the roads, as they will not reflect the traffic patterns and detours in place. Campus police also urged pedestrians and drivers to be cautious in the area.

The school said it welcomes 5,230 freshman across all of its campuses.

Monday, nearly 24,000 undergraduates will start classes, with more than 19,000 based in Storrs.

“We’re proud to welcome such an extraordinary group of students to our campuses,” said UConn President Susan Herbst. “The UConn class of 2021 is defined by their exceptional talent, ambition, and diversity. Our combination of academic strength and economic value continues to make UConn a top choice for outstanding students from throughout the state, nation, and world."

UConn said about 73 percent of the incoming freshman class are Connecticut natives, which is the highest number in recent years.

Parents helped their children move in and gave advice on having fun and getting out of their comfort zone.

Eyewitness News will have more on this starting at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.