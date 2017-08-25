Plainville Hot Air Balloon Fest kicks off this weekend

It's an end-of-the-summer favorite amongst families and it kicks off on Friday afternoon.

The 2017 Plainville Fire Company's Hot Air Balloon Festival runs from Aug. 25 through Aug. 27 at Norton Park on South Washington Street in Plainville.

The fest officially opens at 5 p.m. on Friday.

A "balloon glow" is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. where the balloons tether and glow.

The band Nashville Drive hits the stage later in the evening.

There's also food concessions and a fireworks show that kicks off at 9:30 p.m.

The fest continues on Saturday with an arts and crafts show, an antique cars show and a number of live acts. Balloons will launch at 6 a.m. and again at 6 p.m.

The final balloon launch will be at 6 a.m. on Sunday.

The festival itself will draw to a close on that day at 9 a.m.

No buses will run on Sunday morning.

For more information on the event, head to the event's website here.

