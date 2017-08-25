'Occupied' garbage truck trapped by downed wires

A garbage truck was trapped by downed wires in Vernon on Friday. (Vernon police)

An occupied garbage truck was trapped by downed wires in Vernon on Friday.

According to police, it happened in the area of 3 Rau St.

Eversource was said to be on the scene.

The wires were reportedly on the truck.

There's no word on what brought the wires down of if anyone was hurt.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.