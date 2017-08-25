2 arrested for 'forcibly' entering cars in Hamden

Malik Daniels and a juvenile were arrested for forcibly entering cars in Hamden. (Hamden police)

Two people, including a juvenile, were arrested for forcing their way into several vehicles in Hamden.

According to police, 19-year-old Malik Daniels of New Haven and a 16-year-old boy were reportedly entering parked cars on Dawes Avenue on Thursday around 2:30 a.m.

An officer found two people walking on Clifford Street a short time later.

Investigators determined that they were the ones responsible for getting into at least three vehicles and taking a cellphone and money.

Daniels was charged with three counts of third-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary and fifth-degree larceny.

He was held on a $1,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on Sept. 7.

The 16-year-old, whom police did not identify because of his age, faces similar charges.

He is due in Juvenile Court in New Haven.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.