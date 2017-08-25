Man wanted for arson following fire that trapped woman in West Haven

Tyrece Perry is wanted in connection with a suspicious house fire that trapped a woman in West Haven. (West Haven police)

A man faces arson and other charges after police said they connected him to a suspicious fire in West Haven that trapped a woman in a home.

Police said Tyrece Perry, 21, is wanted on first-degree arson, second-degree assault, home invasion and three counts of first-degree reckless endangerment charges.

The house fire happened on July 11 on Center Street around 3 a.m..

It only took about 10 minutes to extinguish, but police said a woman had to be rescued from an upstairs room.

She was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for smoke inhalation treatment.

A staircase collapsed in the midst of the fight, but it did not cause any injuries.

Two other people inside the home at the time were able to make it out on their own.

Anyone with information on Perry's whereabouts is asked to contact West Haven police at 203-937-3934.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.