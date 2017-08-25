Stonington's rat problems spreading throughout town

The town of Stonington has a rat problem on it's hands.

It stated in one neighborhood and now rats are a problem in another.

Channel Three Eyewitness News reporter Susan Raff shows us what the town and residents are doing in order to be rat-free.

"Town leaders say the problem here at the home on Millan Terrance, where an elderly woman was feeding rats and a lot of them. She was eventually placed in a nursing home, but when she stopped feeding the rats, they started going to other homes.

"There was a tree over in their yard that's still standing with bird seed. She would buy 40 lbs. of bird seed and pour it out. She was feeding [them], even dog food bowls in the house. She was feeding them in the house," neighbor William Carroll said.

Carroll was disturbed when he saw his neighbor feeding rats. And soon after she moved out of the house, the rats started coming to his yard.

"I killed them myself. Saw them live during the day. I have a sever-year-old. No one wants to see that," Carroll said.

He set out a few traps, but to really get rid of the rodents, the town had to exterminate them. They killed about 70.

The town's first selectman Rob Simmons is so concerned with the problem, he made a video to show to properly dispose of dead rats.

"What you do is take a shovel out it under the rat, put the rat in a bag..." it said in the video.

"They go where the food and the water is...and if you provide food, water source or shelter they will take advantage of it," Simmons said.

He cautioned residents of the health risks rats pose.

"Rats can carry a number of diseases and that's one of the major issues we are working on with property owners [and] all the agencies in town," Ryan McCammon, of Ledge Light Health District, said.

People were told to not have bird feeders or leave food outside.

But while Stonington may have gotten rid of rats in one neighborhood, they now have rats in the Pawcatuck section.

These they say are attracted to chicken coops, like this one in a residential neighborhood.

This home has chickens and ducks int heir small backyard.

Rats like to much on their food.

There could be several chicken coops here in Pawcatuck and the town is looking at them all.

"This is a residential area and to have a chicken coop in your backyard like that--that's pretty tough," neighbor Dave Oberman said.

Town leaders may change ordinances, especially for properties attracting rats, and they could decide that having chicken coops in residential neighborhoods is not a good idea.