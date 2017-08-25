Stonington's rat problems spreading throughout town

A 5-year-old boy allegedly locked in a basement by his parents and whose forced diet was mostly carrots, had an "orangey" tint to his skin when he was examined by doctors, according to a newly unsealed search warrant.More >
The U.S. Navy has officially confirmed that it found a second victim following a warship collision and that it is a man from Suffield.More >
A 19-year-old basketball player at Ball State University sent a suggestive tweet several hours before his death.More >
A 13-year-old Colorado boy is facing charges after a drug bust during a traffic stop.More >
Mavis Wanczyk of Chicopee, MA bought Wednesday night's winning $758 million Powerball ticket, Massachusetts lottery officials confirmed.More >
A convicted sex offender in Shelton faces new charges after police said he drugged and had sex with a 15-year-old girl.More >
A handwritten letter tied to a balloon asked whoever found it to give the sender, an 11-year-old boy from Chicago, a call.More >
A family dinner in New Mexico was interrupted Tuesday night by an unexpected guest, one they don't think is of this world.More >
A 2-year-old Indiana boy died one week after getting his neck stuck in the window of a car, his family confirmed on Facebook.More >
A 24-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car in West Haven on Wednesday night.More >
