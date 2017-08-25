The last weekend of August is looking great!

FRIDAY RECAP…

It was a beautiful day with a hint of September in the air! High temperatures were in the mid to upper 70s, which is what we normally expect in early to mid-September. The normal high for August 25th is 81 degrees.

The humidity was also quite low. Dew point temperatures dipped into the 40s and lower 50s away from the Connecticut Coast this afternoon. Some big puffy clouds developed for a while today, but they will quickly dissipate this evening.

THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…

We can look forward to very comfortable weather conditions. Temperatures will fall back through the 70s early this evening then into the 60s in many locations after sunset, which will occur at 7:35. The overnight hours will be clear, calm and cool with lows by morning 47-57!

THE LAST WEEKEND OF AUGUST…

It doesn’t get much better! High pressure will hunker in over the Northeast and it will remain the dominant weather feature not only for the entire weekend, but well into next week.

Tomorrow will be a great day for outdoor activities. Sunshine will mix with some fair weather clouds, but overall we can expect a mostly sunny sky. The humidity will remain quite low and the breeze will be gentle. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

The mercury will then dip to 45-55 tomorrow night thanks to the combination of clear skies and light winds.

Sunday will be a lot like Saturday. We can look forward to plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will remain light and the humidity low. Enjoy!

NEXT WEEK…

High pressure will remain in place through Wednesday and that means the gorgeous stretch will continue. Monday and Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 70s and nighttime lows will be in the upper 40s and 50s. We may see a few more clouds on Wednesday and a few showers could be knocking on our doorstep Wednesday evening. Highs will be in the 70s to possibly near 80.

A cold front will move into New England on Thursday with scattered showers and perhaps even a few thunderstorms. Temperatures could reach 80 degrees before the front moves through.

The front will move away to the east of New England Thursday night and that means we can expect a return to nice weather on Friday. We are forecasting partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s on Friday. A northwesterly flow usher in another batch of dry air as well.

HURRICANE HARVEY…

Harvey is now bearing down on the Texas Gulf Coast as a major Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph. It is a dangerous hurricane and it will be the first major hurricane to strike the United States mainland since 2005. Harvey will make landfall tonight. A hurricane warning is in effect from Port Mansfield, Texas northward to Sargent, Texas. Harvey will produce a storm surge of up to 12 feet. Heavy rain bands will produce flooding rains and there is a threat of tornadoes. Over the coming days, Harvey will weaken over land, but the storm will slow down and perhaps nearly stall. This is horrible news. Between now and the middle of next week, Harvey could produce 15-30” of rain with up to 40” in some Texas communities. This will likely cause catastrophic flooding.

Eventually, we could get rain from the remnants of Harvey, but that is a long way off and it may not even happen.

Another tropical system near Florida could develop into a depression or Tropical Storm with time. However, the guidance models still suggest this system will move out to sea far to the south of New England next week.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”