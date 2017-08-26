Route 2 reopened after overnight crash

Route 2 westbound has reopened in East Hartford after the highway was closed following an overnight crash.

State Police said the crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. between exits 2E and 3 near the Pitkin Street overpass.

Police said it was reported that a person fell off the overpass following the crash. However, it is not known if they were thrown from the vehicle by the impact or if they jumped off the bridge.

Police have not provided any details on injuries at this time.

