Hot air balloon festival happening Saturday

Saturday marks the second day of the 33rd annual Plainville Balloon Festival at Norton Park.

Admission is free and there will be numerous vendors, live music, and a hot air balloon show.

Entertainment will include several bands and a hypnotist as well.

Vendors will open at 5:30 a.m. and a balloon launch will be held at 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Along with a car show starting at 12:00 p.m.

Shuttles start running at 8:30 a.m. from nearby parking lots. For details on where to park and catching the shuttle, click here.

