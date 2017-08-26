MS benefit concert being held Saturday WFSB

A benefit concert is being held Saturday in New Britain to help raise money for the Multiple Sclerosis.

It will take place at 209 Smalley Street beginning at noon.

Admission is free and there will be various live bands, raffles, and food. Organizers will be accepting donations for the Connecticut MS Society.

For more information you can call 860-906-6515 or 860-906-6516.

