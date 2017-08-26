Motorcycle crash closed I-395 NB in Waterford

A serious crash has Interstate 395 northbound closed in Waterford near exit 2.

State Police said the crash involved a motorcycle and said the operator suffered life-threatening injuries.

A Life Star helicopter was called to the scene to transport the victim to a nearby hospital.

Police expect the highway to reopen shortly after Life Star departs.

