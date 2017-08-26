Police search for suspects at large following bank robbery

West Hartford Police are searching for two men they said robbed a bank in West Hartford on Saturday morning. (WFSB)

Police said two, armed black men robbed the Santander bank at 1040 Boulevard at 9 a.m. Police said the suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of money shortly after police arrival.

Police said the bank had just opened for business, and no one was injured during the robbery.

Police said witnesses told them they saw 2 suspects running away from the bank northwest to Fairview Street.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact the West Hartford Police Department at (860) 523-5203.

