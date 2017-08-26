Our Gorgeous Weather Continues!

SATURDAY RECAP

As advertised, the weather today was absolutely gorgeous! High pressure was firmly in control of our weather, and that meant mostly sunny skies. Temperatures were cool for late August – the normal high at Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks for August 26th is 81 degrees -- but pleasant, ranging from near 70 degrees in the Litchfield Hills to the middle 70s in the Connecticut River Valley and near Long Island Sound. As an added bonus, the humidity levels were very low, as dew point temperatures ranged from the middle 40s to the lower 50s across Connecticut! It was a great day to check out the fairs in Brooklyn, Chester, and Terryville!

CLEAR & COOL TONIGHT

Tonight will feature clear skies and nearly calm winds. That is an ideal set up for what we call “radiational cooling,” meaning that the heat absorbed by the Earth’s surface will escape into space as we go through the night, causing our temperatures to drop quickly. The mercury will fall from the 60s in the evening hours to between 45-55 degrees in most places by tomorrow morning. If Bradley Airport drops below 50 degrees tonight, it will be the first sub 50-degree temperature since June 9th when Bradley recorded a low of 44 degrees. Also, the record low temperature at Bradley for August 27th is 46 degrees set back in 1989 while the record low at Sikorsky Airport in Bridgeport is 51 degrees 1969. Both of those will be in jeopardy of being broken by tomorrow morning! Either way, you will not need the air conditioning tonight.

CONTINUED PLEASANT SUNDAY-TUESDAY

Sunday

High pressure will remain firmly in place over the northeastern United States for the second half of the weekend, meaning yet another nice day! After a cool start, temperatures will rebound nicely into the upper 70s in much of the state while the humidity levels will remain very low! Tomorrow night will be another cool night, with low temperatures in the upper 40s in the cool spots and lower to middle 50s elsewhere.

Monday

The weather will be more of the same on Monday thanks to that same area of high pressure. Skies will again be partly to mostly sunny and highs will be in the middle to upper 70s with low humidity. Monday night will once again be very comfortable for sleeping with lows ranging from the upper 40s to the middle 50s.

Tuesday

Tuesday may feature a few more clouds than Sunday and Monday, but should otherwise still be quite pleasant, with middle to upper 70s for highs and 50s for lows.

SOME UNCERTAINTY FOR WEDNESDAY

While right now we think that Wednesday will remain dry, we will have something to keep an eye on not too far away. A tropical system currently over Florida could develop into a tropical or subtropical/hybrid storm over the next few days and track off to the northeast. If it does become a tropical storm, it will be named Irma. Most of the guidance models still suggest this system will move out to sea far to the south of New England, but one model – the Canadian – brings the system close enough to bring heavy rain to southeastern Massachusetts.

Though the system’s rain should miss us well to the southeast, it will bring us some more clouds and some easterly to northeasterly winds. That will keep our high temperatures in the lower to middle 70s for Wednesday.

AFTERNOON SHOWERS THURSDAY

Thursday will start out sunny, but clouds will increase and showers will be possible during the afternoon thanks to an approaching cold front. Ahead of the front, temperatures will rise into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, which is very close to normal for the last day of August.

COOL START TO SEPTEMBER

Friday

The front will clear Connecticut by Friday morning and it will usher in a fall-like air mass for Friday – the 1st of September! Despite full sunshine, high temperatures will struggle to get into the lower 70s in much of the state, and some towns may not even get out of the 60s! Keep in mind, the average high temperature for September 1st is 79 degrees. Because the wind will be out of the north and northwest on Friday, coastal locations will actually be warmer, with some places reaching the middle 70s. Friday night will be clear and chilly, with the mercury dropping into the 40s in many towns!

SATURDAY

Next Saturday will be a little bit warmer than Friday – middle 70s for highs – but still cool for Labor Day weekend. It will be mostly sunny with low humidity, so it will be a great day for outdoor Labor Day weekend plans!

HURRICANE HARVEY

Harvey made landfall on the Texas Gulf Coast about 40 miles northeast of Corpus Christi last night as a major Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph! It was the first major – Category 3 or higher -- hurricane to strike the United States mainland since Hurricane Wilma in 2005. Harvey produced high storm surge (of up to 12 feet), heavy, flooding rains, wind and tornadoes. As of the latest advisory, Harvey has been downgraded to a tropical storm with winds of 65 miles per hour. Over the coming days, Harvey will weaken over land, but the storm will slow down and perhaps nearly stall. This is horrible news. Between now and the middle of next week, Harvey could produce 15-30” of rain with up to 40” in some Texas communities! This will likely cause catastrophic flooding!!

Currently, we think that Harvey’s rainfall will remain well to our south, which would be great news for Labor Day Weekend. But we will certainly keep an eye on it over the next several days.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Intern Meteorologist Nathaniel Clark

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”