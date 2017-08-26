Open House showcases improvements to former East Haddam ‘Ghost Town’

Church organizers welcomed the neighborhood to their newly purchased land and property in East Haddam on Saturday for an “Open House.” (WFSB)

Church organizers welcomed the neighborhood to their newly purchased land and property in East Haddam on Saturday for an “Open House.”

The “Johnsonville” section of East Haddam, dubbed by locals as a ‘ghost town’ of sorts after it had fallen into a state of disrepair, was recently purchased by the “Iglesia Ni Cristo” church.

The Neighborhood Appreciation Day was held on Saturday afternoon to showcase the renovations to the property.

“It's always important for us in the Filipino consulate to keep in touch with the community that we serve,” said Iglesia Ni Cristo official, Kerwin Tape, “especially here in the US and northeast.”

The event also featured arts and crafts for children, food, and entertainment.

Officials said they are working to finalize other plans for the land including a house of worship.

