Former CT Resident, Now in Texas, Reacts to Hurricane Harvey

A 26-year-old former Connecticut resident, now living in Texas shared with Eyewitness News that she is counting her blessings in the midst’s of Harvey’s aftermath.

From Windsor originally, Ashley Marsella told reporter Jennifer Lee on Saturday, a day after Harvey made landfall, that the town in Texas where she calls home was hit hard by the rain and wind.

“You just kind of ride it out with your friends and family have the important people by your side so you know who is safe,” said Marsella.

Marsella said she is most thankful that her 6-year-old daughter, Taylor, is in Connecticut, far from the storm, visiting with her grandmother.

“I'm just thanking my lucky stars that she's there and safe.”

She described the scene left by Harvey to Lee in which trees were snapped in half, and yards littered with refuse, and bare grocery store shelves.

“The county that we're in which is Harris County is currently bracing for a tornado,” describes Marsella.

At least 2 dozen local volunteers have been sent to Texas for disaster relief efforts. American Red Cross for Connecticut and Rhode Island representative, Richard Branigan said more will be on their way in the coming weeks.

“Unfortunately a lot of people in those low-lying areas of Houston, those people don’t even know when the water is going to recede and it hasn’t peaked yet,” said Branigan. “There’s a lot of need there.”

Both Branigan and Marsella said the Texas will need all hands on deck.

The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers to train and potentially send over to Texas.

