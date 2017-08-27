17th annual Dream Ride Experience to benefit Special Olympics

The event will be held in Farmington Sunday. (WFSB file photo)

The 17th Annual Dream Ride Experience is coming to a close this weekend.

The Dream Ride Experience celebrates the achievements of Special Olympics athletes worldwide.

Thousands of people traveled to Farmington Polo Club to be part of the unique event.

This event has raised over $6.2 million since its inception and continues to raise record numbers.

The experience will feature various food vendors, live entertainment, a carnival, and a monster truck car crush.

The main event of the Dream Ride Experience will be a 40 mile motorcycle ride throughout the state as well as a car show.

For details and to register for the event, visit their website.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.