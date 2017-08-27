PD: Stamford man attempted to sexually assault minor

Pedro Catalan Veliz, 54, of Stamford, was arrested after he attempted to sexually assault a child on July 26. (Stamford Police)

Stamford police arrested a man who was accused of attempting to assault a 6-year-old girl last month.

Pedro Catalan-Veliz, 54, of Stamford, was seen on July 26 with the child where a witness saw him hold the victim with his pants down.

This all happened during a family gathering where a family member detained Catalan-Veliz until Stamford police arrived on the scene.

Stamford police arrived on the scene at approximately 8:36 PM.

Catalan-Veliz was then taken into custody and charged with Risk of Injury to a Minor, Unlawful Restraint, and Criminal Attempt at Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Minor.

The girl was not physically injured in the incident.

Catalan-Veliz is being held on a $200,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 8.

