PD: Stamford man attempted to sexually assault minor

Stamford police arrested a man  who was accused of attempting to assault a 6-year-old girl last month.

Pedro Catalan-Veliz, 54, of Stamford, was seen on July 26 with the child where a witness saw him hold the victim with his pants down. 

This all happened during a family gathering where a family member detained Catalan-Veliz until Stamford police arrived on the scene.

Stamford police arrived on the scene at approximately 8:36 PM. 

Catalan-Veliz was then taken into custody and charged with Risk of Injury to a Minor, Unlawful Restraint, and Criminal Attempt at Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Minor.

The girl was not physically injured in the incident. 

Catalan-Veliz is being held on a $200,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 8.

