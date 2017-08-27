Section of Route 5 closed in Wallingford - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Section of Route 5 closed in Wallingford

Police said a section of Route 5 in Wallingford closed due to a water main break Sunday morning.

Lee Avenue and Christian Avenue are closed while police work to fix the issue.

Police said the water main broke around 5 a.m. and that it will take at least several hours to fix.

No buildings have been damaged by the break, according to police.