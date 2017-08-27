Coast Guard searches for missing boater in New Haven harbor

Coast Guard officials said they are looking for a missing boater in New Haven.

Officials responded to a overturned boat in the Long Island Sound, off of the New Haven harbor.

One person was rescued, but the Coast Guard is still looking for the other boater near the West breakwall, authorities said.

They described the missing person as a male in his 40's.

