DEEP: Boat struck wall before capsizing in New Haven Harbor

Environmental officials identified the two Fairfield men who died in a New Haven boating incident in New Haven.

They said 53-year-old Michael Murphy and 46-year-old Scott Trautman died after Murphy's 32-foot power boat struck a west break wall while heading south in New Haven Harbor.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the boat overturned Sunday morning around 9:15 a.m.

Trautman was rescued after he was found unconscious. Officials said he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Coast Guard spent much of the day looking for Murphy near the west break wall.

His body was found later Sunday night, around 8:30 p.m.

The West Haven Fire Department, New Haven Fire Department, and the Milford Dive Team responded to assist the Coast Guard in searching for the missing man.

A helicopter crew and dive teams assisted as well.

Fire officials said they are looking into why the boat hit the wall.

