One dead, 1 missing after boat capsizes in New Haven harbor

Coast Guard officials said they are looking for a missing boater in New Haven.

Officials responded to a 32-foot boat in the Long Island Sound that had overturned off of the New Haven harbor.

A 46-year-old man was rescued after he was found unconscious. Officials said he has died.

The Coast Guard is still looking for the owner of the boat near the West break wall, authorities said.

Officials said the owner's name is 50-year-old Michael Murphy.

The West Haven Fire Department, New Haven Fire Department, and the Milford Dive Team responded to assist the Coast Guard in searching for the missing boater.

A helicopter crew is also assisting as well as dive teams, according to officials.

Fire officials said they did not know what caused the boat to overturn.

Refresh this page for details as they become available.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.