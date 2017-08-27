Two dead after boat capsizes in New Haven harbor

Fifteen senior citizens were evacuated from the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, according to The Daily News in Galveston County.More >
Fifteen senior citizens were evacuated from the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, according to The Daily News in Galveston County.More >
Coast Guard officials said they have located the body of a missing boater in New Haven.More >
Coast Guard officials said they have located the body of a missing boater in New Haven.More >
Texans who rode out the most powerful hurricane to hit the United States in a decade ventured out Saturday to find "widespread devastation" as Hurricane Harvey lumbered on in what was "now turning into a deadly inland event," CNN said.More >
Texans who rode out the most powerful hurricane to hit the United States in a decade ventured out Saturday to find "widespread devastation" as Hurricane Harvey lumbered on in what was "now turning into a deadly inland event," CNN said.More >
A man who was meeting a woman for a date Tuesday evening in New Haven ended up being stabbed.More >
A man who was meeting a woman for a date Tuesday evening in New Haven ended up being stabbed.More >
The town of Stonington has a rat problem on it's hands. It stated in one neighborhood and now rats are a problem in another.More >
The Town of Stonington has a rat problem on its hands.More >
A 26-year-old former Connecticut resident, now living in Texas shared with Eyewitness News that she is counting her blessings in the midst’s of Harvey’s aftermath.More >
A 26-year-old former Connecticut resident, now living in Texas shared with Eyewitness News that she is counting her blessings in the midst’s of Harvey’s aftermath.More >
The paper confirmed Friday that it had pulled Lani Sarem's book from its young adult hardcover list for Sept. 3 because of "inconsistencies" in the reporting of sales.More >
The paper confirmed Friday that it had pulled Lani Sarem's book from its young adult hardcover list for Sept. 3 because of "inconsistencies" in the reporting of sales.More >
Country fair season is officially underway in Connecticut.More >
Country fair season is officially underway in Connecticut.More >
In a result that shocked few, Floyd Mayweather Jr. defeated Conor McGregor by technical knockout before a crowd of 14,623 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.More >
In a result that shocked few, Floyd Mayweather Jr. defeated Conor McGregor by technical knockout before a crowd of 14,623 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.More >