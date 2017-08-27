Two dead after boat capsizes in New Haven harbor

Coast Guard officials said they have located the body of a missing boater in New Haven.

Officials responded to a 32-foot boat in the Long Island Sound that had overturned off of the New Haven harbor on Sunday morning around 9:15 a.m.

A 46-year-old man was rescued after he was found unconscious. Officials said he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Coast Guard spent much of the day looking for the second person who was in the boat, who was the owner of the boat, near the west break wall.

Officials said the owner's name is 50-year-old Michael Murphy. His body was found later Sunday night, around 8:30 p.m.

The West Haven Fire Department, New Haven Fire Department, and the Milford Dive Team responded to assist the Coast Guard in searching for the missing man.

A helicopter crew and dive teams assisted as well.

Fire officials said they did not know what caused the boat to overturn.

