Nice Again Monday, but Watching Potential Tropical Cyclone Ten

SUNDAY RECAP

The second half of the final weekend of August was just as fantastic weather-wise as the first half! Mostly sunny skies prevailed and temperatures were once again in the 70s in nearly all of Connecticut. Dew points were very low once again, ranging from the lower and middle 40s inland to the lower 50s near Long Island Sound. It was a great day to check out the fairs in Brooklyn, Chester, and Terryville!

ANOTHER CHILLY NIGHT TONIGHT

Tonight will once again feature clear skies, calm winds and cool temperatures. Temperatures will be relatively similar to last night, with 40s and 50s expected in most places by tomorrow morning. That said, we are not expecting record lows tomorrow morning as the record low for August 28th in the Hartford area is 43 set back in 1957 while for Bridgeport it is 50 degrees set in 1986. Regardless, it will be a great night for sleeping without the air conditioning!

CONTINUED PLEASANT TOMORROW

The weather will be more of the same tomorrow thanks to that same area of high pressure. Skies will again be partly to mostly sunny and highs will be in the middle to upper 70s with low humidity. Tomorrow night will once again be very comfortable for sleeping with lows ranging from the upper 40s to the middle 50s.

SOME MORE CLOUDS TUESDAY, WATCHING SYSTEM OFFSHORE

Tuesday will start out mostly sunny, but clouds will increase as our winds turn to the east and northeast. The clouds will come from a tropical system currently located off the coast of the southeastern United States could develop into a tropical or subtropical/hybrid storm over the next 12-24 hours as it tracks northeast towards the Carolinas. If it does become a tropical storm, it will be named Irma.

From there, the computer models take the system to the northeast, offshore of New England. One model – the GFS – brings the system close enough to give southern and eastern Connecticut some rain with much heavier rainfall over Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. The other models keep all of the rain over the ocean, so we are keeping the forecast dry for now. If any rain does fall, it will likely come Tuesday evening and Tuesday night as the system makes its closest pass to us.

The clouds and onshore winds will keep high temperatures in the lower to middle 70s for Tuesday. The normal high at Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks for August 29th is 81 degrees.

NICE DAY WEDNESDAY

By Wednesday morning, the system will move away to the northeast, which means a great weather day is on tap! Skies will clear out, humidity will be low, and highs will reach the middle and upper 70s. It will be a great day to spend outside if you can!

AFTERNOON SHOWERS THURSDAY

Thursday will start out sunny, but clouds will increase and showers will be possible during the afternoon thanks to an approaching cold front. A rumble or two of thunder is possible, but we are not expecting any severe weather with this cold front. Ahead of the front, temperatures will rise into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, which is very close to normal for the last day of August.

COOL START TO SEPTEMBER

Friday

The front will clear Connecticut by Friday morning and it will usher in a fall-like air mass for Friday – the 1st of September! Despite full sunshine, high temperatures will struggle to get into the lower 70s in much of the state, and quite a few towns may not even get out of the 60s! Keep in mind, the average high temperature for September 1st is 79 degrees. Because the wind will be out of the north and northwest on Friday, coastal locations will actually be warmer, with some places reaching the middle 70s. Friday night will be clear and chilly, with the mercury dropping well down into the 40s in many towns!

SATURDAY

Next Saturday will be a little bit warmer than Friday – middle 70s for highs – but still cool for Labor Day weekend. It will be mostly sunny with low humidity, so it will be a great day for outdoor Labor Day weekend plans!

WARMER NEXT SUNDAY

More summer-like weather will return for Sunday. This is because the high pressure system will move off to the east and turn our winds to the west and southwest, bringing in warmer air. After morning lows in the 50s and maybe a morning shower, temperatures will rebound into the lower and middle 80s by Sunday afternoon. Humidity will be on the rise as well with dew points in the 60s by afternoon. If this forecast holds, it would be great news for Labor Day weekend cookouts and beach activities!

HURRICANE HARVEY

Harvey made landfall on the Texas Gulf Coast about 40 miles northeast of Corpus Christi this past Friday night as a major Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph! It was the first major – Category 3 or higher -- hurricane to strike the United States mainland since Hurricane Wilma in 2005. Harvey produced high storm surge (of up to 12 feet), heavy, flooding rains, wind and tornadoes. As of the latest advisory, Harvey has been downgraded to a minimal tropical storm with winds of 40 miles per hour. That said, the storm has moved only very slowly over the past several days. That has meant extraordinarily heavy rain for southeast Texas, with many locations receiving 15-30” of rain! Harvey is currently projected to briefly emerge offshore and then make a second landfall to the southwest of Houston as a tropical storm, which is absolutely horrible news! Rainfall totals may double by the end of this week, making what is already a catastrophic flooding situation even worse!!

While we were previously thinking that Harvey’s rain would stay to the south of New England, it now appears that a cold front approaching us for next Monday – Labor Day – will pick up some moisture from Harvey, which could mean some periods of heavy rain for us – though certainly nothing remotely close to what Texas is experiencing! This is still over a week away, so we will continue to fine-tune the forecast as we get closer!

Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Intern Meteorologist Nathaniel Clark

