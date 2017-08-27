Local volunteers to travel to Texas with American Red Cross

The American Red Cross is looking to deploy 4,000 disaster relief volunteers to Texas over the next several weeks.

The volunteers will take an emergency response vehicle all the way to major disaster zones in Texas.

One of the volunteers, Lynda Joly, said their main job will be feeding people in communities hit hard, but their role will go beyond giving food and water.

“Sometimes just getting off the truck and talking to people who are emotionally distraught because they need somebody who really cares. It's a little bit of everything,” Joly said.

The flooding continued in Texas on Sunday, where streets have turned into rivers.

The damage so bad, a local Red Cross director says volunteers are desperately needed.

She says people who have the time to help can sign up to be deployed and work at the shelters.

Right now, about 35 people from the local Red Cross are in Texas.

“We're lucky that people have people from around the country as Red Cross workers going down there and helping them out because it really makes a difference, said Sue Rochester-Bolen, of American Red Cross Eastern Connecticut.

The Connecticut Rhode Island chapter is hoping to send about 100 volunteers to Texas.

If you're interested you can sign up by contacting your local Red Cross.

