Teen struck after falling off truck bed

A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured after he fell off the back of a truck bed and was then hit by the truck in Lisbon.

State police said it happened just before 3 a.m. on Sunday on Phillips Road.

The teen was in the bed of a pickup truck that had the tailgate down when he fell from the back of the truck bed and onto the driveway as the truck was backing up.

The teen was subsequently hit by the truck.

He was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition.

