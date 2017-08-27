Car that hit bicyclist and fled sought by police

Police said this is the suspect make/model of the vehicle involved in this hit and run (CT State Police)

Police are searching for a driver accused of hitting a bicyclist with a car on Sunday in Tolland.

The bicyclist was struck on Crystal Lake Road in the area of Webber Road around 2:30 p.m.

Police said the car that hit the bicyclist did not stop and continued to go south on Crystal Lake Road.

Surveillance footage from a nearby home captured the car, possibly a 1999-2000 white Oldsmobile Alero.

The suspected vehicle would have passenger side damage and would be missing a passenger side mirror.

Police said the bicyclist was taken to Hartford Hospital with injuries.

Anyone with information should contact police at (860)896-3200.

