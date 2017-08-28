Firefighters rescue dog stranded on cliff in state park

Firefighters in Connecticut say a rescuer lowered about 60 feet down a cliff was able to grab a dog that was stranded on a ledge and bring it to safety.

Hamden and Woodbridge firefighters were called to West Rock Ridge State Park on Saturday to rescue the dog.

Rescuers say the dog could not be reached safely from below, so a Hamden firefighter was lowered over the edge. They say it took some time for him to gain the dog's trust and take hold of it.

Once the firefighter had secured the dog, they were lowered to other firefighters waiting below.

Officials say the dog suffered minor injuries. It's not clear how it became stranded.

