Blumenthal to visit Americares, call for federal aid for Texas

Connecticut's senior senator wants more federal help for the people of Texas as the remnants of Harvey continue to churn over the Houston area.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he's planning to visit the Americares headquarters in Stamford on Monday to support Connecticut efforts.

Last week, when Harvey was a category 4 hurricane, Americares deployed Stamford-based members from its emergency response team to meet the health needs of hurricane survivors in Texas.

He's expecting to receive an update on that response during his 10 a.m. visit.

Blumenthal said Americans must come together to aid the Gulf Coast.

He said those communities should not see the delays in aid that Connecticut saw in the wake of superstorm Sandy back in 2012.

He plans to call on Congress to aid the Gulf Coast.

He'll be doing that in Bridgeport, New Haven and New London.

Harvey made landfall in Texas on Friday as a category 4 storm, but has lingered into Monday as a tropical storm. It sent devastating floods into Houston on Sunday and the rising water chased thousands of people to higher ground.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.