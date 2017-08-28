State police seek armed robbery suspect in Essex

Connecticut State Police said they are looking for whoever robbed a gas station in Essex on Sunday.

It happened at the Mobil station on Main Street around 8 p.m. in the Centerbrook section of town.

In surveillance pictures, the suspect looked to be wearing a camouflage hooded jacket and had a white cloth covering their mouth.

The suspect demanded money from the clerk at knife-point.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 860-399-2100 or text TIP711 with the info to 274637.

