State police seek armed robbery suspect in Essex

The Ohio woman accused of leaving her 15-month-old daughter in a car for several hours at an office building said she was running late for work, according to state officials.More >
Springfield police said a 51-year-old man from Connecticut was killed in a car accident this afternoon.More >
Fifteen senior citizens were evacuated from the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, according to The Daily News in Galveston County.More >
Coast Guard officials said they have located the body of a missing boater in New Haven.More >
Taylor Swift debuted the eye-popping music video for her new song at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, which featured the singer dressed like a zombie in one scene and surrounded by slithering snakes in another.More >
Tropical Storm Harvey has forced a Houston television station to evacuate to higher round as rising floodwater overtook their offices.More >
Beautiful start to the work week! Sunshine and low humidityMore >
A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured after he fell off the back of a truck bed and was then hit by the truck in Lisbon.More >
A clever pup in Texas has become a viral sensation after a photo surfaced of him carrying a large bag of dog food in the hours after Hurricane Harvey pummeled through the state.More >
