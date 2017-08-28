Officer rescues skunk in Glastonbury

Not all success stories have to smell like roses.

A Glastonbury police officer had to rescue a skunk that had a plastic cup trapped on its head.

It happened Monday in front of the Riverfront Community Center.

Police said the call originally came in as a report of a rabid skunk.

When Officer Ken Lee arrived, however, he discovered that a cup was stuck on its face.

Lee, with help from Officer Dan Klafter and dispatcher Sarah Chaffee, used a snare pole and freed the animal.

No one was hurt.

