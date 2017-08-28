Accidental drug deaths on pace to soar this year thanks to fentanyl

Fentanyl is a major player in what's expected to be a big uptick in drug-related deaths this year, according to state medical officials.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released its report on accidental drug intoxication deaths for the first half of 2017 and projected the state to finish the year with 1,078.

From January to June, the OCME reported 539 drug deaths.

Of those, 322 involved fentanyl.

If the pace continues, the OCME said Connecticut could see a total of 644 fentanyl-related deaths by the end of the year. That would mark 161 more than in 2016.

To download a town by town spreadsheet of the information, click here.

For an overall breakdown of the numbers of drug deaths in the state, read here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.