Wedding cake top among items stolen during burglaries, home invasions in Tolland

State police captured two suspects they said broke into a couple of homes in Tolland and stole, among other things, a wedding cake topper.

Zachary Jurewicz, 24, of Vernon and 26-year-old Eric Rawson of Manchester face a list of charges.

Troopers said it began on Old Stafford Road in Tolland on Sunday.

They said Jurewicz and Rawson forced their way into a home, which was occupied by the homeowner and his young daughter.

The suspects took a number of items, including a baseball bat, which they used to hit items on the property.

Troopers said they then broke into another occupied home on Fernwood Road.

The homeowner there old state police that while in her upstairs bedroom, she heard two male voices inside her home.

She left her room and found Jurewicz and Rawson inside with the bat. After a brief verbal exchange, they left; however, not before taking a purse, a laptop, alcohol and the top portion of a wedding cake from inside a freezer.

The suspects fled into the woods.

Both were found by an Ellington officer who was helping with a perimeter search.

Jurewicz was charged with home invasion, burglary, criminal mischief, larceny, risk of injury to a child, disorderly conduct and breach of peace.

His bonds totaled $200,000.

Rawson was charged with home invasion, burglary, larceny, criminal mischief, breach of peace and disorderly conduct.

His bonds also totaled $200,000.

Both faced a judge on Monday.

